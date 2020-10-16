TROUP – Eighteen students will by inducted into the Troup High School chapter of the National Honor Society on Thursday morning.
The ceremony will be streamed lived on the Troup ISD website in keeping with COVID-19 regulations concerning large gatherings.
The honorees include (in alphabetical order): Blaine Attaway, Jaycee Berryhill, Charles Boyd, Bracey Cover, Lindsay Davis, Jairo Garcia, Madelyn Griffin, Corlie Hardy and Haley Holmes.
Also included in the group are: Logan Hoots, Marigold Hunter, Mason Hunter, Brianna Lynn, Courtney Lynn, Samantha Peoples, Avery Thibodeaux, Tyler Thompson and Jayla Wroten.
The National Honor Society is a nationwide organization for high school students which consists of chapters located in high schools. Selection into the organization is based upon academic achievement, leadership, service and character.
