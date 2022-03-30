The Troup Independent School District board of trustees has approved the guaranteed maximum price of $936,642 for renovation work at the Troup Elementary pre-kindergarten through second grade campus. Berry and Clay are the contractors for the project.
The elementary building to be renovated was originally constructed in 1967 and contains 19 classrooms.
“It is still a very good structure, but has aged through the years and is at a point where we would like to go in and renovate that building,” said Preston Lindsey, Executive Director of Support Services. “This project would go all the way from the roof to the floor and make it like a brand new facility when they walk in.”
Work to be performed include a new, 20-year guaranteed roof; a completely renovated drop ceiling with R19 insulation, LED lighting throughout, placing thin Sheetrock over the paneled walls, repainting, removal of carpeting and replacing the floor, new tile and the replacement of sinks and countertops.
“Right now we have estimated that we would have everything moved out of those rooms by the 28th of May. They would start construction the week right after that, May the 30th or June the 1st and we would be through the last day of July. One of the reasons for asking you today to come in and do this is because it is very important that we begin right now to order materials to have this ready to go,” Lindsey said. “The longer we go from here, the chances of getting materials gets slimmer and slimmer.”
In a related matter, trustees authorized asbestos abatement for the classrooms at the pre-kindergarten through second grade elementary building. Asbestos was discovered in the glue of the flooring and abatement has been completed in other areas of the building. Cost for asbestos abatement in the classrooms is $65,653.
The board also discussed and approved the purchase of a new school bus. Lindsey noted funds already exist in the budget for the purchase of a new bus. He also mentioned district had received a $20,000 grant that would go toward the purchase of the bus and an application for an additional grant has been submitted.
The bus will be purchased without seat belts due to liability issues. There was also a concern that the purchase of one bus with seat belts might create a demand that other district buses be retrofitted, which would be costly. Currently, none of the district’s 70-passenger buses have seat belts.
The consent agenda, consisting of budget amendments and a Memorandum of Understanding with Tyler Junior College for the 2022-2023 dual credit program, was also approved.
City Manager Gene Cottle presented a check for $500 to the school district, originally donated to the city by Republic Services, with the intention of promoting recycling programs. School Board President Shane Jasper accepted on the funds on behalf of the trustees.
