Many districts are reassessing their remote learning program, Troup ISD among them.
Parents Daniel and Carmen Flores addressed the board about the remote learning program. They did not want the program to end, as their four children were participating. Carmen quit her job to stay home to make certain their children completed the assigned coursework.
“I feel like the ones that are putting forth the effort shouldn’t be penalized for the ones that are not,” Carmen Flores said.
Failure and attendance rates of remote learners are of concern to Superintendent Tammy Jones. Twenty-three of the 28 high school students participating in remote learning were failing at least one course, according to Jones.
“Attendance doesn’t make me nearly as nervous as the sure failure rate,” Jones said. It’s not the fact that the kids have failed, it’s’ that their averages are so low that they are potentially in danger of not earning a credit in the fall semester.”
Board member Joe Morris inquired whether the current failure rates were comparable to last year’s, but the previous year’s rates were not available at the meeting.
Adjustments to the remote learning program included allowing students with health related issues, either their own or a family member’s, would continue distance learning, understanding the expectations of the program, and students who have “not been successful due to failure to login and submit work should plan to return to their TISD campus.”
“The last thing I would want us to consider is to end our remote learning plan,” Jones said.
It was noted that the district had 20 new hot spots in order to ensure connectivity was not an issue for participants.
The board received regular monthly departmental reports which were approved, as well as the consent agenda.
Preston Lindsey reported the completion of a nursing station on the middle school campus and the receipt of a new bus. The Blue Bird Type C bus runs on gasoline and it is estimated the maintenance cost savings over its lifetime will be approximately $35,000.
Lindsey also stated the USDA has extended the summer food program through June. Anyone 18 years old or younger can receive a free meal from the school, whether they attend campus, participate in remote learning or are homeschooling. Parents can pick up meals for their children and students do not need to be present. More information on the free meal program can be obtained on the school website, troupisd.org, by choosing food service under the departments drop down tab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.