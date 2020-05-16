TROUP – A handful of personnel changes were announced by the Troup school board following their meeting held Monday.
According to TISD Superintendent Tammy Jones, Reginald Gossett will replace Shannon Capps as the district's technology director, while Angela Howard will transfer from the elementary campus to the middle school campus, filling vacancy created by the retirement of art teacher Donna Seldon. Additionally, Charisma McCowin, an educational aide with the district, will serve as an athletic trainer/Health Science teacher.
Trustees confirmed the appointments by unanimous vote following an executive session.
During the meeting, four school board members were sworn into office: Place 1 Trustee Joe Morris, Place 2 Trustee Dianne Hamilton, Place 3 Trustee Shane Jasper and Place 4 Trustee Fielding Winchester. Winchester's term is only for one year, while the other three places are for full terms, Jones noted.
Trustees also approved an early childhood literacy and math plan that will take effect during 2020-21 school year, as well as the purchase of school buses, discussing whether or not future purchases would included vehicles equipped with seat belts, she said.
A consent agenda that included minutes of an April 6 regular and April 30 special meeting also was approved by trustees.
During Monday's meeting – for which board member Clayton Vickers was not present – Jones provided an update on school closure and graduation.
“TISD will host a traditional, in-person graduation June 5 at 8 p.m. at our football stadium,” with the commencement streamed live via the district website, she said.
Additional information regarding the number of guests allowed per graduate will be released next week; Jones noted that “students and guests will be required to follow social distancing guidelines and complete a health screening form.”
An update on school closure “expanded on plans for completing final packets/online learning, plans for turning in computer devices, cleaning lockers and other related end-of-school-year information,” she said.
