Teachers of the Year for Troup ISD were announced at the May 10 meeting of the school board.
Samantha Weeks was named Troup ISD Teacher of the Year. Weeks teaches high school math courses and coaches the softball team.
Paulette Mayo earned the distinction of Middle School Teacher of the Year and Cherish Hultberg, Elementary Teacher of the Year. Mayo is an eighth-grade English teacher and Hultberg teaches third graders.
The Paraprofessional of the Year honor went to Shana Laska.
Gene Whitsell, who ran unopposed for reelection, and Homer Dickey, who defeated Fielding Winchester for the Place 4 position, were sworn in.
Trustees received various staff reports which covered support services, finances and athletics.
The board approved the extension of their depository contract with Austin Bank for the Sept. 1, 2021 to Aug. 31, 2023 term. Trustees also approved the consent agenda.
Following executive session, the board approved two resignations and two new hires.
Resigning were Bailey Grigsby, second grade, and Delaina Davidson, third grade.
New hires were Taylor Dobbs, special education, and Kerri Toon, fourth grade math and science.
