Troup ISD trustees adopted the proposed 2021-2022 budget and tax rate during a special called meeting Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Lisa White presented the proposed 2021-2022 budget of nearly $14 million during a hearing just previous to the meeting at which it was adopted. The approved tax rate of $1.1667 includes $1.0517 for maintenance and operations and $0.1150 for interest and sinking.
No resident was present at the hearing to speak in favor or against the budget.
Information regarding the budget and tax rate can be located on the district’s website, troupisd.org, by choosing the Financial Transparency link under the Departments tab.
The board authorized a resolution allowing up to eight days of leave for staff who contract COVID-19.
“If you’ll remember, at the beginning of the year I shared with you that the state or at the federal level had not granted any leave affiliated with COVID whatsoever. I really, I guess, hoped desperately that would change, but as it sits right now that is not changed,” Superintendent Tammy Jones said. “My concern related to that and how that impacts our employees is if they are required to go on quarantine or if they are potentially symptomatic and they don’t have any leave days then they are going to come to school symptomatic, potentially, simply because they don’t have these days that have been granted to them.”
To qualify for leave, staff members will need to show evidence of a positive test or a doctor’s note stated the individual is presenting symptoms and need to be quarantined. The district does have testing kits available which can also be utilized, with results available in approximately 15 minutes.
The consent agenda was also approved and consisted of minutes of previous meetings and final budget amendments for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
