Troup ISD board members will meet at 5 p.m. Monday for a special meeting to discuss a resolution to pay employees during the time the school is closed for COVID-19 precautions.
“The district is following the governor's order and will remain closed through April 3. Classes are set to resume on April 6. TISD staff members have worked to prepare lessons for students using both online learning and packets. Parents can refer to each campus website for specific details,” stated a release from the school.
According to Cindy Wilson, administrative assistant to the superintendent, board members will also discuss the postponement of a May 2 bond election.
This past week, on March 17, the board met for its regular meeting, and officially decided to call for a $22,667,500 bond election in May in conjunction with its school board election.
According to Troup ISD business manager Lisa White, if passed, the bond package would provide for renovation for additional seating in the high school/middle school cafeteria; provide a new Career and Technology building featuring eight new classrooms and a new shop area; a new high school gymnasium; renovations at the elementary campus by joining together different buildings, with a new Pre-K through 2 featuring office space, a library, a cafeteria and a defined school entry.
Action items also approved during Tuesday's meeting included:
• A college-career-military readiness program, which is a requirement from House Bill 3. The policy explains how districts will increase the number of students achieving a college and career readiness status during the next five years;
• A proposed 2020-21 school year calendar;
• Certification of Superintendent Tammy Jones as representative of the Reg. 7 ESC regional advisory committee for 2020-21; and
• Certification of unopposed candidates for the May 2 election; and a separate, but related item calling for the cancellation of May 2 ISD trustee election.
A consent agenda was also approved.
Board member Lisa Lewis was not present.
