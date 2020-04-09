TROUP – Local school board members have voted to defer a proposed $22.6 million bond election until Nov. 3.
The bond, if passed, would fund renovation for additional seating in the high school/middle school cafeteria; provides a new Career and Technology building featuring eight new classrooms and a new shop area; a new high school gymnasium; renovations at the elementary campus by joining together different buildings, with a new Pre-K through 2 featuring office space, a library, a cafeteria and a defined school entry.
However, in response to a national COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered that all general and special elections slated for May 2 for school boards and municipalities in 2020 be postponed to the next uniform election date – Nov. 3
“We will continue to discuss and monitor the situation – we put a lot of work into it (preparing the proposed bond package), but in light of the current situation, we felt it is best to postpone the election at this time,” said Troup schools superintendent Tammy Jones.
In other action, trustees approved teacher contracts for the upcoming school year, as well as approved a consent agenda that included March 17 regular meeting and March 23 special meeting minutes, expenditures, any necessary budget amendments and the 2020-21 student and athletic accident insurance.
Jones also gave the board an update on plans regarding purchase of a school bus as part of its policy to rotate the district's fleet.
“We're looking at a bus purchase in the future, and our transportation director will make a presentation at the May meeting,” Jones said. “Basically, we're looking ahead, and we're always looking at grants to offset costs.”
The board also discussed formats for future meetings, including using an online platform.
“We do not plan on taking a break because of the pandemic,” she said.
Trustee Dianne Hamilton was not present at Monday's meeting.
