The Troup Independent School District has released its Back to School Plan, with a warning – that things are subject to change, due to the fluidity of the coronavirus situation.
The first day of school for students is set for Aug. 12.
An additional 10 minutes have been added onto the school day, to allow for teachers and staff to have the needed time to deal with coronavirus prevention.
Distance learning, Tiger Connect, as well as in-person teaching, will be offered to students. Students may change at the end of each nine weeks grading period, if they so choose.
One important thing to note for those that choose Tiger Connect is students that are not enrolled in face-to-face learning are not eligible for extracurricular activities such as athletics, cheerleading and band.
TISD officials said that digital learning is based on daily engagement, and not completing assignments.
Parents of students that choose the online method of learning should be prepared to monitor and support students during lessons and activities.
TISD will provide all personal protective equipment, including hand sanitizer, for students.
Plans are in place for extra cleaning and sanitization to take place throughout the school day and after school.
Staff members will have to sign in each day, certifying that they are free from any of the coronavirus symptoms.
Parents of students are asked to take their child's temperature each day as a part of their commitment to disease prevention.
Student 9-years-old and younger will not be requited to wear a mask, but it is recommended that they do so.
Those 10 and older will be required to wear a face covering, as well as faculty and staff.
Masks will not be required while students are eating.
Campus visits by parents are discouraged. Parents will be limited to visiting only the front office area of the respective schools.
Volunteers, mentors, guest speakers and college representatives will not be allowed on campus.
Students are expected to thoroughly wash their hands after recess, before eating and after restroom breaks.
The staff will monitor the restroom, to prevent overcrowding.
School dismissals will be staggered to prevent people from congregating.
No all-school assemblies will take place, which includes pep rallies and parties. TISD encourages meetings to be conducted virtually.
For the safety of everyone, water fountains have been turned off. All students are expected to bring their own water bottles and take it home each day for proper cleaning.
In athletics, practice gear and clothing must be taken home each day for washing. Coaches will wash game uniforms, following the proper protocols.
Several polices have been established for the cafeterias.
Lunches will be served in to-go boxes. Students can bring food from home, but no food may be ordered in. Students are not to share food or drinks at any time.
Social distancing must be practiced while eating in the cafeterias.
Students choosing to ride a TISD bus will be expected to sanitize their hands upon entering the unit.
Siblings are to sit together.
Buses will load from back to front and will unload from front to back.
Windows will be open whenever possible so as to maintain a flow of fresh air.
Buses will be sanitized after each route.
