Although he was not present, Troup ISD trustees recognized Connor Ard during the Monday, Feb. 8, board meeting. Ard was selected as a member of the 2021 Association of Texas Small Schools Bands (ATSSB) All-State Band.
Over 10,000 students across Texas auditioned in 22 different regions for a place in their respective all-region bands. The top chairs in each region advanced to one of the five area auditions. Only 306 of these 2,398 students were chosen for all-state honors.
Students of the month were also noted. These were Alexander Ayuyu, elementary school; Hayden Huml, middle school; and Matthew Castillo, high school.
Trustees accepted a $500 donation presented by City Manager Gene Cottle on behalf of Allied Republic Services. The purpose of the donation was for the promotion of district recycling.
Informational reports were accepted as presented.
The consent agenda was approved in whole and included:
• Minutes of previous meetings;
• Revenue and expenditures;
• Purchase order of $125,000 for the spring payment for shared services paid to Arp-Troup special education cooperative; and
• A tax refund of $5,170.69, due to improvements incorrectly reported from 2017 forward.
The board also approved administrators’ contracts.
