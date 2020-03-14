The Board of Trustees for Troup ISD will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the boardroom, 201 N. Carolina St.
Three students will be recognized during the meeting. They include: James Hairgrove of Troup Elementary School; Jacey Benge of Troup Middle School; and Lyric Gipson of Troup High School.
Administrative reports will be received from the finance, technology and athletics departments, and the superintendent is set to discuss personnel, facilities, legal, curriculum, district finances, student discipline, board goals and extracurricular topics.
Also on the agenda, a presentation and possible approval of a College-Military Readiness Program; approval of the 2020-21 school calendar; approval to certify Tammy Jones as the representative to the Region 7 ESC Regional Advisory Committee for 2020-21; approval of a Certification of Unopposed Candidates for the May 2 Board of Trustees election; approval of an Order of Cancellation for the May 2 Board of Trustees election; and approval of a consent agenda.
An executive session will be held to consult with the Board's attorney, to discuss real property and to discuss personnel matters. During the closed session, the Board will discuss professional contracts for the 2020-21 school year and the superintendent's salary.
Any action from the executive session will be taken in open session.
