TROUP – School trustees will consider an increase in adult meal prices for the upcoming school year, during a 6:30 p.m. meeting Monday, July 13, at the TISD boardroom.
According to a meeting agenda, trustees will consider approval of a consent agenda, which includes minutes from June 8 special and June 8 regular meetingd; approval of revenue, expenditures, purchase orders greater than $50,000, budget amendment(s) if necessary, a 2020-21 appraisal calendar and compensation plan information for the upcoming school year.
An executive session item involves discussion of new hires and personnel. Action, if any, will be taken when trustees resume into open meeting, as per Texas Government Code.
Board members also will acknowledge a donation by the First Baptist Church of a Mixon, which pays for outstanding meal charges at the local elementary and middle schools.
And Superintendent Tammy Jones will address several topics, including an overview of the upcoming school year plan and a bond election update.
