The Troup ISD board of trustees, meeting in regular session Monday, Nov. 9, received a report from Superintendent Tammy Jones updating information regarding the transition of Troup Middle School to remote learning. One staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 and several had to be quarantined.
An overview of the current number of students in the remote learning program was also presented along with how changes regarding the plan discusses at the October meeting were implemented.
Superintendent discussion items on the agenda included board goals. These were presented in draft form and will be listed on the agenda for approval at the next meeting, according to Jones.
Other reports received by the board included support services, finances, curriculum and athletics.
Although results of the bond election were known, official documentation was not available for trustees to canvass the votes. There was no discussion regarding possible options for alleviating space issues at the school nor how to complete other improvements the bond would have funded. Jones stated such discussions will take place in upcoming months.
Items approved by the trustees included:
- a financial audit for the school year ending Aug. 31, 2020;
- a resolution approving the annual investment policies and strategies;
- the Smith County Appraisal District’s 2020 certified tax roll levy;
- the Cherokee County Appraisal District’s 2020 certified tax roll levy; and
- the consent agenda.
While an executive session was held, no action was taken regarding issues discussed.
Students of the month, recognized on their own campuses but noted at the meeting, included Kamdyn Searcy, elementary school; Blair Brister, middle school; and Easton Haugeberg, high school.
