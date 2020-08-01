TROUP – Trustees from Troup ISD will discuss revisions to the 2020-21 Back to School plan and procedures during a 5 p.m. meeting Monday, Aug. 3, at the district administration building, 201 N. Carolina St.
The board also will discuss the reconfiguration of the reception area of the TISD administration building, and, following an executive session, will take possible action on new hires and personnel, according to a meeting agenda.
