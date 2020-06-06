Troup ISD logo

 

TROUP – School board members will host a special meeting, 6 p.m. Monday, June 8, in the district boardroom, 201 N. Carolina St. in Troup.

According to a meeting agenda, topics include:

• 2020-21 budget workshop – information at meeting

• Budget assumptions

• Property tax rates

• Property value history

• Estimated tax collections

• Enrollment projection

• Funding impact a property values under hb3

• State and federal grants

• Compensation plan and

• Preliminary budget by department

