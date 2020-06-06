TROUP – School board members will host a special meeting, 6 p.m. Monday, June 8, in the district boardroom, 201 N. Carolina St. in Troup.
According to a meeting agenda, topics include:
• 2020-21 budget workshop – information at meeting
• Budget assumptions
• Property tax rates
• Property value history
• Estimated tax collections
• Enrollment projection
• Funding impact a property values under hb3
• State and federal grants
• Compensation plan and
• Preliminary budget by department
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.