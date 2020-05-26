TROUP – Action pertaining to three separate grants topped the agenda for Troup City Council members, who met recently.
According to City Manager Gene Cottle, during a May 18 meeting, the council unanimously approved a recommendation designating Traylor and Associates as administrator of a 2020 Downtown Revitalization grant application, then adopted a related resolution declaring their choice. Cottle noted that the Tyler-based firm was the only applicant.
Meanwhile, regarding a separate grant – a 2021-22 Community Development Block Grant – Traylor and Associates was also chosen to serve as administrative consultant for the project, with the council adopting a separate, related esolution confirming their choice.
For a third, unrelated grant, council members unanimously approved the 2018 Downtown Revitalization Project Change Order No. 2 in the amount of $31,746.60.
City leaders also appointed a three-person evaluation team to score proposals submitted for waste/disposal services; the mayor, city secretary and Cottle comprise the special team.
The council also authorized Cottle and the mayor to seek out FEMA COVID-19 grant funds and/or CARES Act funding for uses for Troup citizens and employers for COVID-19 related purposes.
In other action, city leaders:
• Approved a monthly financial report and the city manager's report;
• Approved an interlocal agreement with Cherokee County for street work on West Oak Street; and
• Approved the minutes of an April 20 regular meeting.
Officer Judith Skinner was recognized during the meeting. Skinner received a life-saving award and ribbon for saving a person's life, Cottle said.
The issue of stray cats in the city also was discussed, as was “a desire to return to in-person meetings as soon as possible,” he said.
Council member Carole Wilson was not present for the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.