The Cameron-J. Jarvis Municipal Troup Library board renewed the terms of five members including Dr. Gene Whitwell, Jan Singletary, Carrie Williams, Melanie Johnson and Glenna Searcy.
Board members of the library serve as volunteers and are not compensated for their positions.
Once the board members’ terms were renewed at the July 12 meeting, the group formed a committee to research and recommend future building and grounds projects at the library. The committee consists of Jan Singletary, Melanie Johnson, Melanie Brumit and Sonja Rountree, who will serve as the committee chair.
A recent project to improve the library was the repainting of the community room to update the color and brighten the space.
Planning for upcoming events has begun with the following being added to the library calendar:
• Saturday, Oct. 2 - Fall Luncheon, featuring local authors Christy Copeland and Shelley Wilson;
• Monday, Nov. 15 - Christmas in the Country participation with an open house; and
• Saturday, Nov. 20 – “Everything but the Bird” bake sale, sponsored by Friends of the Library, to assist in early Thanksgiving preparations.
Those interested in remaining up to date on library happenings are encouraged to follow the library’s Facebook page.
The library is located at 102 S. Georgia Street and can be reached by calling (903) 842-3101 or via email sent to tlibrary@trouptrx.com.
For more information on the library’s board, services, or events; visit trouplibrary.org.
