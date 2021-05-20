While masks will still be encouraged, patrons to the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library are no longer required to wear them as the library returns to pre-pandemic operations.
Hand sanitizer will still be available, as will curbside services.
The library board, at their May 10 meeting, authorized the use of Braswell Painting for the repainting of the community room. Waggener Electric was to be contacted to repair a light on the sidewalk.
The library received a grant from the East Texas Communities Foundation. Among the projects the money will fund is the purchase of screen dividers which will be placed between computer stations. This allows the library to open all six computer stations for use.
The Troup library is open 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 3-7 p.m. on Thursdays and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturdays. The library is closed Sunday and Monday.
The library can be contacted by phone, (903) 842-3101, or email, tlibrary@trouptx.com.
For more information on library services, visit trouplibrary.org or the Facebook page Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library.
