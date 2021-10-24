The Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library will host a book sale from Tuesday, Oct. 26, through Saturday, Oct. 30, during regular library hours. The proceeds of the sale will go to the library.
Hardbacks and soft covers, children’s books, adult fiction and a variety of non-fiction books will be available. The cost for hardback books and DVDs is $1 each, paperbacks and children’s books will be $0.25 each and there will even be $5 per bag for those who like lots of books. Paper bags will be supplied by the library and patrons can fill the bag with books, no DVDs, and pay only $5 for the lot.
Other special pricing may also apply during the sale, according to Librarian Melanie Brumit.
The library is currently conducting a raffle, the proceeds of which will also benefit the library.
Quilts and other handmade items have been donated specifically for the raffle and are on display in the library.
Raffle tickets are divided int o two categories: Group A and Group B. Tickets for Group A items cost $5 each or $20 for five tickets. Group B items are the quilts and cost $10 each or $50 for six tickets.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at the library. Checks will be accepted by mail for raffle entries. Call the library at 903-842-3101 for details.
The raffle drawing will take place during the Friends of the Library bake sale, which is set for 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday Nov. 20.
In addition to these events, the library is planning to host an open house during the Holiday in the Country event, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 15.
Artwork from Troup ISD students will be on display in the community room and refreshments will be served. Six vendor tables are being made available for rent during the event as well. The tables will be set in the center of the room to allow for movement and viewing of the students’ artwork. Vendor applications are currently being accepted. Interested parties should contact the library for more details.
The Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library is located at 102 S. Georgia Street and can be reached by calling 903-842-3101 or sending an email to tlibrary@trouptx.com.
For hours of operation or other information on the library, visit trouplibrary.org.
