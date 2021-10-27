UPDATE: Due to weather conditions, the schedule was postponed until later in the day with the Troup Band to perform at 4 p.m.
________
The Troup Marching Band will compete in the UIL State Military Marching Band contest at 10 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Pine Tree High School Pirate Stadium in Longview. They will perform Precision Fanfare, Henderson Field March and The Red Cape.
“This year’s band has been a pleasure to work with. These students rehearse very well and have come a long way since the beginning of the season,” said Band Director Robert Castillo.
The band earned Superior ratings from all three judges at the Region 21 competition, earning their place at the State contest. Comments from judges included “Band makes very nice ensemble sounds,” “Drill has great flow” and “outstanding feature twirler.”
The 2021-2022 drum major is Marigold Hunter.
“Be your best, and everything else will take care of itself,” Castillo advised his band members as they prepared for State.
The bands chosen as the five finalists will be announced at noon and those five will perform a second time beginning at 7 p.m. to determine the State Champion.
