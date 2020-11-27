The Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library released a letter seeking community support in annual fundraising efforts.
The letter states that, due to the current pandemic, the library has not been able to conduct fundraising events designed to support the regular operating budget, 78 percent of which comes from donations. It further stated the plea for donations via the letter may be the only safe fundraising avenue available to the library for months.
The library sites examples of how it serves the community, besides providing reading material, including supplying WiFi for those without internet services in their homes, printing services, fax services and computers for employment searches.
“This library helps in various ways to improve the lives of our community members and we need your financial donation to continue to do so,” the letter read.
Contributions to the library are tax deductible.
Donations can be dropped off at the library, located at 102 S. Georgia, or mailed to P.O. Box 721, Troup, TX, 75789.
The library provides the following guidelines for patrons who wish to visit.
- Masks for anyone age 10 or older is required.
- Individuals are asked to use hand sanitizer once they enter.
- Distancing practices are encouraged.
- A drop off cart will be provided in the lobby for returns and itesm will be quarantined for three days before becoming available again.
- Patrons may experience wait times.
- Curbside pick-up service will remain available and patrons who do not wish to wear a mask are asked to use this option for services.
- Two computer stations will be available with a time limit of 60 minutes per day.
- Free library accounts to all Troup ISD students. Call (903) 842-3101 to activate an account with the student ID number, which is also the public library card number.
For more information on the library, visit online at trouplibrary.org or the Facebook page Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library. The library can be reached by email at tlibrary@trouptx.com or by phone at (903) 842-2890.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.