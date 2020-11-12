The Troup High School chapter of the National Honor Society recently inducted 18 new members who immediately went to work on a community service project alongside existing members.
The induction ceremony’s theme was “Stronger than ever,” and guest speaker Christy Copeland, a licensed professional counselor, spoke on the topic of overcoming obstacles.
The honor society took the message to heart and embarked on a mission to help others overcome obstacles in their lives.
The Soaptober initiative was a district-wide effort to collect individual bars of soap to be donated to the Salvation Army’s homeless shelter in Tyler.
The endeavor consisted of collection boxes in which students and staff could place their contributions of soap during the month of October. As an incentive, the class on each campus that gave the greatest amount of soap earned a pizza party.
The total bars of soap donated through the Soaptober drive was 2,000, doubling the last effort of 999 bars of soap raised in 2018.
Officers of the society delivered the bars of soap to the Salvation army on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and were afforded a tour of the facility.
“Delivering bars of soap to the Salvation Army was a great experience to serve others in need,” said senior Matthew Castillo, serving as Vice President. “We are in a time where people are struggling to make ends meet and I am just glad that I can take a small part in lifting the stress off of their shoulders.”
Castillo wasn’t the only officer to be impressed by the experience.
“First of all, I would like to say that I was amazed at the total amount of soap bars Troup ISD donated,” said senior Lorena Esuivel, NHS secretary. “Going to the Salvation Army was such a great and rewarding experience... I’m glad we have facilities like the Salvation Army that help individuals from our community get back on their feet. My heart gets sad to know that there’s a lot of people in our community that are in need of help, but I’m glad that Troup ISD could make a positive impact by donating all of these bars of soap. Today was definitely a great day to be a Troup Tiger!”
Senior Jesse Calley serves as treasurer and was stirred to action by the experience.
“They told us about how the system worked for people staying there and how they try to help find jobs for the homeless and get them back on their feet,” she said. “It was such a great experience and I hope to donate again and volunteer there soon!”
While the next monthly project is not yet decided, November’s undertaking will be a virtual project, according to NHS Advisor DeeAnn Berryhill.
Newly inducted members of the Troup chapter of the National Honor Society are, in alphabetical order, Blaine Attaway, Jaycee Berryhill, Charles Boyd, Bracey Cover, Lindsay Davis, Jairo Garcia, Madelyn Griffin, Corlie Hardy, Haley Holmes, Logan Hoots, Marigold Hunter, Mason Hunter, Brianna Lynn, Courtney Lynn, Samantha Peoples, Avery Thibodeaux, Tyler Thompson and Jayla Wroten.
The National Honor Society is a nationwide organization for high school students who exemplify scholarship, leadership, service and character.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.