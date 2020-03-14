Troup City Council will consider the Fiscal Year 2019 Audit during its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 16.
The audit was prepared by the CPA firm of Acker and Company, according to city officials.
Council members will also vote to cancel the May 2 election, ordering the candidates as unopposed and hearby elected.
Also on the Monday agenda:
Discuss and consider a recommendation from the Troup Planning and Zoning Commission to issue a Specific Use Permit for the property located at 701 E. Bailey St;
Consider a recommendation from the Troup Planning and Zoning Commission to issue a setback variance for the properties located at 410, 412 and 414 Ross Street; and
Hear comments from the council, mayor or city manager concerning items of interest for a future agenda.
