Troup PD asks for public's help in locating runaway

TROUP — The Troup Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway.
Danika Lashun Ray ran away on July 14, according to authorities, who believe she could be living with friends or family.
Ray is a Black female, age 14.
Anyone having any information regarding this case is asked to phone Lieutenant Shawn Murry (903) 842-3211 with the Troup Police Department.
Identities of callers will remain confidential.
Harboring a runaway child is a criminal offense.
