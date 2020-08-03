Troup PD asks for public's help in locating runaway

DANIKA LASHUN RAY

 Photo courtesy of Troup PD

TROUP — The Troup Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway.

Danika Lashun Ray ran away on July 14, according to authorities, who believe she could be living with friends or family.

Ray is a Black female, age 14.

Anyone having any information regarding this case is asked to phone Lieutenant Shawn Murry (903) 842-3211 with the Troup Police Department.

Identities of callers will remain confidential.

Harboring a runaway child is a criminal offense.

Tags

Recommended for you