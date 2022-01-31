Troup PD warn residents regarding fictitious calls from Amazon

TROUP — The Troup Police Department is advising residents to be aware of phone calls from someone pretending to be affiliated with Amazon and asking to confirm purchases.
Officials say this is a scam and the intent of the caller is to gain personal and/or financial information from those that receive the bogus calls.
On Monday morning, the Troup City Hall received one of the fictitious calls. The caller ID indicated that the call was coming from the Troup 842 telephone exchange. When the number (903-842-7486) was called back, a recording indicated the number was no longer in service.
In this case a Troup City Hall employee immediately transferred the call to the town's police department at which time the caller hung up.
