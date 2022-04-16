The Troup city council unanimously approved the creation of a Sesquicentennial account and authorized the collection of tax-deductible donations to the account for a celebration of the city’s 150th birthday. During the special called meeting April 11, the council also set aside $15,000 of the city’s reserve funds in support of the event.
Expenditure of funds from the sesquicentennial account must be approved by the mayor, mayor pro tem and the city manager.
Additionally, the council approved closing the 100 block of N. Georgia for Troup’s Sesquicentennial Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Planning meetings have been held at the Cameron-J.Jarvis Troup Municipal Library and volunteers are still needed in the planning process. The next meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. For information, contact Suzanne Loudamy at sloudamy@trouptx.com, or 903-574-3928.
A road closure of the 100 block of N. Virginia St. was authorized for Saturday, May 14, for the police department’s canine fundraiser.
Other items approved at the special meeting were:
• City of Troup investment policy;
• Resolution selecting Traylor and Associates as grant writer/administrator to assist the city in obtaining and administering a Texas Division of Emergency Management Hazard Mitigation Grant Program;
• Resolution selecting C.T. Brannon Corporation as engineer for the application for funding through the TDEM Hazard Mitigation Grant Program;
• Preliminary re-plat for 15622 SH 135 N, located in the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction.
Regularly scheduled meetings of the Troup city council are at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
