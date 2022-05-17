The new police dog for the Troup Police Department is currently in training, thanks to the generous donations and support of the local community.
An announcement posted March 9 on the police department’s Facebook page kicked requested funds to assist the department in bringing back the K9 program. The department had been without a police dog for four years, since the passing of Luke in 2018. It took some time for the department to recover from his loss, according to Luke’s handler Sgt. Kyle Stowers, but they are now ready to move forward.
A total of $15,000 was requested to cover the costs of the dog, training, kennel, vet bills, equipment and food. Almost immediately, the community responded with generous donations given by businesses and individuals. After initial fundraising began, an increased cost in materials necessitated a larger goal, $20,000. Fortunately, the community continued to donate funds, raising an approximate $18,000 prior to the Dixie Masonic Lodge #272’s fundraising event Saturday, May 14.
The Lodge is located at 106 S. Virginia and the block was barricaded as people dropped by for the fundraiser that included an open house, refreshments, The Fun Bunch Clownettes, emergency vehicles, motorcycles and vendors. A total of $3,595 was raised at the event. The official total, as of Monday afternoon, was $22,652, with additional donations expected. Funds raised beyond the goal will be used for the ongoing needs and care of the dog.
“We feel blessed and honored to have the faith and support of our community,” Stowers said.
Also supporting the police department’s K9 program is Dr. Shawna Curtis of Faith Veterinary Clinic. She has offered 50% off her services in relation to the police dog.
Officer Jason Jones, designated as the department’s K9 handler, will complete the last two weeks of training with the dog. Pace Setter K9 in Liberty Hill is providing the dog’s single-purpose training for narcotics detection. As not all dogs are able to finish the training, according to Stowers, the TPD has declined to publicize the dog’s name or breed until training has been completed and the dog becomes an official member of the Troup Police Department.
For information on how to contribute to to the K9 program, contact the Troup Police Department at 903-842-3211.
