The Troup Police Department is raising funds to replace their former police dog Luke, five years since his retirement, and four years following his death.
“He was part of the team; he was a part of the Troup PD family,” said Sgt. Kyle Stowers, Luke’s handler and partner. “It took a while for the whole department to be ready to reinitiate our K9 program.”
Stowers said he and Chief Pat Hendrix had been discussing a new police dog for a couple of years, but a decision wasn’t made until more recently. However, the funds for the dog had not been taken into account when the annual budget was created.
“We would have to see if we could raise the funds somehow in order to get the process going,” Stowers said.
On March 9, the department posted to its Facebook page an announcement that they were seeking the community’s help is raising funds to reinstate the K9 program, with a goal of $15,000. There was a quick and positive response, with the department receiving approximately $7,800 in just eight days.
The Troup Police Department received the first donation in the amount of $2,500 from an individual who chose to remain anonymous. Additional amounts of $100 and $200 were also contributed anonymously. Murray and Lisa Chapman, with the Community Integration Project, donated $5,000.
“It tells us we have the support of the community,” Stowers said of the donations, adding he believed the response indicated a desire by residents to help keep the community safe.
The $15,000 the department is requesting will cover the purchase and training of the dog, officer training, veterinarian bills and equipment, including a cage for the vehicle that can be used for either the police dog or an arrested individual.
A fundraiser is being hosted Saturday, May 14, by Dixie Masonic Lodge #272, located at 106 S. Virginia St. in Troup. The event will feature a lodge open house, emergency vehicles, motorcycles, vendors and food trucks. Should the department receive more than the stated goal, those monies will remain in the K9 program for the K9’s continued care, according to Stowers.
Troup police hope to obtain another no-bite black lab to serve as their police dog. No-bite refers to a dog that has not been specifically trained to bite and hold or take down suspects. The new police dog will be single-purpose trained for narcotics detection.
“Luke was able to go into the schools and I could take him off leash and he could walk around and we never had any issues. He was very even-tempered, mild-mannered and we wanted to continue that,” Stowers said was the reason for the no-bite training. “Labs are very intelligent. I know a lot of handlers go for the Belgian Malinois and German Shepherds. We just wanted to continue Luke’s legacy by getting another Lab or another retriever breed, for that matter.”
After receiving only two bids, Stowers said the department will use Pace Setter K9 in Liberty Hill for dog training. Bradley Langham, owner and manager of Pace Setter K9, is a military veteran who trained military working dogs. Langham provided training for Stowers and Luke when Stowers first attended K9 school.
“He has actually supplied several dogs for Smith County and surrounding agencies with K9s,” Stowers said. “We’ve already reached out to Brad and he has told us he can acquire a retriever for us and start training it.”
The last couple of weeks of dog training will be done along with the officer who will be the dog’s handler. Officer Jason Jones, with the Troup PD for approximately three years, has been chosen as the K9 officer.
“The reason Officer Jones was chosen to be our next handler is because he is our number one narcotics enforcement officer and he excels at that particular type of work,” Stowers said. “He was officer of the year and he is great at what he does.”
For information on how to donate, contact the Troup Police Department at 903-842-3211.
