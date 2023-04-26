The Troup Police Department is asking for the public's help in located a runaway teen who has been missing since Sunday, April 23.
It is believed that Viola McDaniel Frazier, 14, a Black female, is staying with an unknown person she met online in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
If you have any information regarding the runaway, please contact Lieutenant Shawn Murry by private message to the Troup Police Department home page, or by contacting the PD at 903-842-3211.
All individuals that provide information will remain confidential. Please do not mention names in the comments.
Harboring Runaway Child is a criminal offense and will be enforced.
