Troup ISD began its 2021-2022 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 11, with several new faces among the TISD staff and some familiar faces in new roles.
These include (front row) Katelyn Pipes, kindergarten; Madison Wimberly, second grade; Taylor Dobbs, fifth grade; Emily Glaspie, classroom aide; (second row) Tony Harris, sixth grade social studies and coach; Mayra Aguilar-Hernandez, classroom aide; Tessa Law, classroom aide; Kerri Toon, fourth grade, Christie Barnard, first grade; (third row) Kathleen Lindsey, sixth grade math; Colton Lackey, middle school band director; Lisa Brown, elementary dyslexia teacher; (back row) Amy Molnari, pre-kindergarten; Danna Wilson, elementary life skills teacher; (not pictured) Haley Lowry, classroom aide; Devon Simmons, classroom aide; Amanda Dinger, classroom aide and Vicki Sanders, classroom aide.
