The Troup city council recognized retiring staff members Chad Chadwick, Randy Loftin and Kelly Johnston at the March 28 meeting. In appreciation for their service, each of the three men were presented street signs bearing their names.
Chadwick, who is retiring as Street Superintendent, has served the city for 14 years. Loftin has served 12 years and leaves his position in Code Enforcement. Johnston will step down as Public Works Director after 10 years of service. The last day of employment for each was March 31.
Mason Hunter, a National Honor Society, was present to thank the city council members for their service to the city. Hunter also provided the council with cupcakes as a token of appreciation.
The council unanimously approved an amendment to the city code of ordinances to permit the sale and on-premise consumption of alcoholic beverages within the Historic District. This opens the possibility of restaurants, whose owners desire to provide alcoholic beverages with meals, to locate in downtown Troup.
Council members authorized the donation of a plastic oil container to Beny’s Tire Shop, 302 E. Duval in Troup. Beny’s will make the property available for use by the citizen’s of Troup for the disposal of oil and other similar hydrocarbons.
Other items approved by council included:
• Naming Traylor and Associates as grant administrators in relation to American Rescue Plan Act funds;
• Cancellation of the May 7 election and declaring uncontested candidates elected;
• 2020-2021 audit report presented by Acker and Company; and
• The monthly financial reports.
With regard to a request by Todd Kelly and Steve Rohus to abandon the road beside 812 W. Paschal, action was deferred to a later date.
Regularly scheduled meetings of the Troup city council are held at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month at Cameron-J. Jarvic Troup Municipal Library.
