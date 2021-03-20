Troup Mayor Joe Carlyle has requested citizens continue to follow CDC guidelines regarding the wearing of masks and social distancing while in public buildings.
“As part of being a good neighbor in our city, known as the Good Neighbor Town, I recommend that we continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing in our facilities,” he wrote in a statement posted at City Hall and the city’s Facebook page. “On behalf of all the citizens of Troup, I want to thank you for continuing to keep our community safe.”
The Facebook post noted that six city employees had contracted COVID-19 since March 8, 2020, with one passing away from the disease.
The council endorsed the mayor’s statement during the March 15 meeting.
The council elected to compensate Public Works Director Kelly Johnston for the extra hours he put in and the additional work performed during Winter Storm Uri. Adjusting for what Johnston’s hourly rate would be based on his annual salary, and calculating for the overtime, Johnston’s compensation from the city was approved in the amount of $2,730.
City Manger Gene Cottle reported recovery efforts regarding Winter Storm Uri were nearly complete.
The distribution pump at Well Number 1 was replaced and the check valve on the distribution line at Well Number 2 was repaired. Components of the interface between the generator and motors have been checked and either replaced or repaired as necessary.
Oncor volunteered to make a change tot he configuration of the incoming three-phase electrical power at Well Number 2 to determine if it could rectify the situation where the motors trip in extreme weather. Cottle also noted the city is waiving late fees and cut-off fees for water bills which were due during the period of March 10-20. Calculating the credits already given and likely credits, it was estimated the city would issue approximately $3,600 in water and sewer credit for customer leaks occurring during the winter storm.
The city is applying for FEMA funds available for hazard mitigation items. Troup plans to apply for a diesel-powered generator for Well Number 1, a natural gas-powered generator for the elevated storage tank, two fiberglass chlorine buildings for both wells. The total cost of all items is $115,347. If approved, the city’s portion of the cost would equal approximately $29,000.
Cottle reported the city engineers have been waiting since Jan. 5 for approvals for the preliminary engineering report for the wastewater treatment plant renovations and that bid documents are ready, pending report approval by the Texas Water Development Board.
Council received a presentation from Kristi Martin who desires to bring in a tiny home for a period not to exceed two years. No action was taken as Martin does not yet own the property on which she would place the house.
An order of cancellation was authorized as incumbents Jeff Hale, Place 1; Brandi Barton, Place 3; and Chip Richardson, Place 4; were the only individuals to file for a place on the city council.
In other action items, the council approved:
• The minutes from previous meetings;
• The city financial report;
• The city manager’s written report;
• A payment to Eagle Fuel, including a $250 delivery fee, for diesel delivered Feb. 19;
• a City of Troup Legislative Agenda;
• The final re-plat of Lots 7, 8 and 9 of the West Forest Addition, requested by Joe and Sherry Paull; and
• The final re-plat of Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8 of the Spanish Vila subdivision, requested by Bubba Squiers.
Next month’s meeting of the city council, slated for Monday, April 19, will be held in the library area as the school election will be taking place in the community room.
