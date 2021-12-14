The residents of Troup gathered along Duval St. for the annual Christmas parade Thursday, Dec. 9.
There were over 45 entries in the event organized by the Troup Chamber of Commerce. Spectators watched as each one either drove, rode or marched through downtown.
The various floats all vied for titles and the accompanying $100 in prize money for each.
Troup First United Methodist earned the Best Local Entry award and Kelly AC won Best Out-of-Town Entry. Best School Entry went to Santa’s Kitchen. Steele’s Feed & Seed went home with the Judge’s Choice award.
The prize money was possible due to the generosity of The Georgia Street Inn and Diane Layne.
Nelson Darden, City Councilman, Place 2, served as announcer for the evening event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.