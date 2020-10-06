Troup reveals senior homecoming princesses and princes

Troup High School Senior Princesses are pictured, front row, from left Kortlynn Grimes, Avery Thibodeaux, Nikki Carnes and Grace Stone. The Senior Princes are, standing from left, Easton Haugeberg, Dylan Meyer, Brayden Vess and Austin Huml. Troup will crown its homecoming king and queen at 7 p.m. Friday during ceremonies that will take place at Tiger Stadium.