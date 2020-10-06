Troup reveals senior homecoming princesses and princes

It's homecoming week at Troup High School, and late last week four girls and four boys were named as Homecoming 2020 Senior Princesses and Princes.
Serving as Senior Princesses are Kortlynn Grimes, Avery Thibodeaux, Nikki Carnes and Grace Stone.
Named as Princesses are Easton Haugeberg, Dylan Myer, Brayden Vess and Austin Huml.
King and Queen will be crowned during pregame festivities, which are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium.
At 7:30 p.m. the Tigers will go up against the Winona Wildcats in the annual homecoming football game.
