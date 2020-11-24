The city of Troup announced Saturday that Public Works Director, John Phillips, had died. He passed away after a month-long fight against COVID-19, according to the city.
The Facebook post on the city’s page asked people to remember his wife Kathy and all his family members in their prayers.
“This is a great tragedy for them,” read the statement.
Phillips, who had been employed by the city for nearly 13 years, served as Public Works Director for the past 10 years.
“His laugh and smile and calming presence will be sorely missed each day by all of us in his city of Troup family,” read the statement. “His dedication and professionalism was an example for us all. His death is a personal, family loss for each of us. We are thankful for his many years of service to the citizens of Troup.”
