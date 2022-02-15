Union Pacific has received a permit from the Texas Department of Transportation to close West Duval Street from Georgia Street to Railroad Street to through traffic from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, while they work on the West Duval Street crossing, according to a city of Troup social media post.
The agreement, between Union Pacific and TXDOT, does not give standing to the city of Troup to request changes or determine the hours of the closure. Nor does Troup have the authority to prohibit the closing of the crossing.
TXDOT is requesting all Troup commercial traffic approaching from the east to detour south via SH 110 and to proceed to F.M. 2750 to bypass the closure. For commercial traffic approaching from the west, drivers are asked to detour south on SH 135 to F.M. 2064 and then proceed onto F.M. 2750.
If residents require moving from one side of Troup to the other, the city requests motorists remember the closure and plan additional time necessary for navigating the traffic congestion that is likely to result from the closure.
