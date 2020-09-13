TROUP – Members of the Troup ISD board of directors will meet in regular session, 6:30 p.m. Monday, at 201 N. Carolina St.
Among the action items on their meeting agenda are:
Approval of consent agenda featuring minutes from Aug. 31 special meeting for public hearing and for a Aug. 31 special meeting; revenue and expenditures; budget amendments, if necessary; a lease agreement between the district and Hilltop Country Club; and
An executive session featuring consultation with board’s attorney, discussion of real property and personnel matters. Action, if any, will be taken when the board resumes into regular session, as per state government code.
