Troup Independent School District has closed campuses for Thursday, Feb. 3, and canceled all sporting events for the day.
The closure is due to anticipated winter weather and unsafe road conditions, according to the district.
A decision for Friday classes will be made following reassessment of conditions.
“The safety of Troup ISD students and staff is our top priority,” read a statement from the district.
Affected parties are asked to monitor the district’s website, troupisd.org, Facebook page or local news media for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.