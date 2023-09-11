Troup set to celebrate Homecoming 2023 with a 'Victory Voyage'

Senior members of the Troup High School Homecoming 2023 court are, seated, left to right, Trisha Dunnahoe, Trae Davis, Cooper Reid and Bailey Blanton. Standing, left to right, Grayson Hearon, Ashja Franklin, Savannah Howard and Conner Boyd. Troup will crown its king and queen during a special ceremony that will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium.