Troup set to celebrate Homecoming 2023 with a 'Victory Voyage'

TROUP – It’s homecoming week in Troup and this year’s theme is “Victory Voyage” – a most appropriate concept, considering the fact that the Tiger football team is ranked No. 9 in the latest Class 3A-II poll and are 3-0 on the year.
Homecoming 2023 festivities will get under way at 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium, prior to the 7:30 p.m. kick-off between the Tigers and Omaha Paul Pewitt. Before the introductions of royalty and the crowning ceremony, a Bikes & Tikes Parade will take place on the track at Tiger Stadium, beginning at 6:45 p.m. Infants through second grade are eligible to participate.
Four young ladies from the senior class have been selected as princesses. The group includes Bailey Blanton, Trisha Dunnahoe, Ashja Franklin and Savannah Howard.
Conner Boyd, Trae Davis, Grayson Hearon and Cooper Reid are this year’s princes.
One of the princesses will be elected Homecoming Queen and one of the princes will be selected as the school’s Homecoming King.
Freshmen dukes and duchesses include Logan Chambers, Brett Wells, Adalyne Burks, and Shiloh Sluder. Sophomores are Tre Anderson, Billy Borja, Maddi Braswell, and McKenzie Weaver. Representing the Junior class is Carson Davenport, Kaden Mayo, Emory Cover, and Payton Wells.
First grade attendants are Addyson Marshall and Caden Neel.
A homecoming pep rally is scheduled for 2:40 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium.
The homecoming celebration will be capped off with a homecoming dance from 8-11:30 p.m. Saturday evening.
