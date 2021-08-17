Troup city council proposes a tax rate of 0.816257 for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which is lower than the 2020-2021 tax rate of 0.829482 and the no new revenue rate of 0.817297.
The Maintenance and Operations rate of 0.662626 will produce 0.73% more in revenue over last year, mainly due to property that has been added to the tax roll.
A public hearing on the proposed 2021-2022 budget is set for 6:30 p.m Monday, Sept. 20, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia.
A public hearing on the proposed tax rate is set and approval of the budget and tax rate for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, also at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library.
The city manager’s report indicated the Aug. 2021 sales tax payment was $57,639.50. It further stated that it was the first time in Troup’s history that sales tax payments have been over $50,000 for four consecutive months.
The city engineer is still awaiting the report from the structural engineer before preparing the bid specifications for the post office repair.
Smith County anticipates the work on CR 2151 and West Bradford will be completed in September or October. The weather has delayed all street work.
The wastewater treatment plant permit has been returned for final publication and comment. After the city’s engineer’s review, the appropriate notices will be published and the city will await issuance of the permit by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The engineer is still in the final stages of design work for the $500,000 Downtown Revitalization Grant project which will provide lighting and sidewalks adjacent to the library, city hall and across the street in front of the old Troup Bank and Trust property and north to East Bradford Street.
The city manager reported submitting the application to FEMA for reimbursement for storm costs from Winter Storm Uri. If all that was submitted is approved, Troup’s reimbursement should be approximately $19,000.
The city council approved the Engineer’s Scope of Work with C.T. Brannon Corporation for a sewer lift station project utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds. The project will involve the rehabilitation of the city’s three main lift station and will bring Troup up-to-date by fully outfitting each of the three lift stations with new internal components, including pumps, float systems, controls, back-up generator connections and back-up pumping connections.
Other items authorized by council included:
• Allowing the city manager, in consultation with the city’s engineering firms, to advertise for bids for the repair of the post office building;
• The preliminary re-plat of property located at 1011 E. Bryant and a variance of 7-foot side yards, instead of the normal eight; and
• Minutes of the previous meeting.
Mayor Joe Carlyle was not present and the meeting was conducted by Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Hale.
