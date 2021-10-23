The Troup city council addressed to rehabilitation projects at the Oct. 18 meeting.
Council members awarded the bid for the Price Street Lift Station Rehabilitation Project to Capps-Capco Construction for a base bid of $175,752.
Council authorized advertising and bidding for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation Project. Advertising was to be through the Tyler newspaper Oct. 21 and 28. The bids are to be opened at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at city hall. With the bids being opened after the November council meeting, no contract will be awarded until December, resulting in work on the project beginning in 2022.
The council was to consider a rezoning request. The planning and zoning commission, however, needing further information from the property owner and no decision or recommendation was forwarded to the city council, leaving this item to be discussed at a later date.
Ron Shaffer was reappointed to a two-year term as a board member for the Smith County 911 Communications District.
Three members of the Troup Community Development Cooperation were reappointed to two-year terms. These included Gary Salyer, Cindy Steele and Donna Dowdy.
The council also approved the minutes from September meetings, the city manager’s monthly financial report and a resolution joining the state of Texas and political subdivisions as a party in the Texas opioid settlement.
As the regularly scheduled day for city council meetings falls on the same day as Holiday in the Country, the next meeting of the council has been set for Monday, Nov. 8.
