TROUP – City leaders gave Troup City Manager Gene Cottle approval publish a revised proposed tax rate of $0.829434 during its special meeting Monday.
Cottle said the revised rate is $0.037652 – or 4.34231% – less than the current $0.867087 tax rate.
“The rate was changed because the Smith County Appraisal District, by legislative action, had to provide numbers for publication by Aug. 7, before all the taxpayer protest hearings were completed. By statute, those numbers provided by the Appraisal District have to be provided to the council as soon as possible after August 7,” which was during the council's Aug. 17 meeting, he said.
“During the process of their hearings, the Smith County Appraisal Review Board lowered the valuations over $4.5 million from the numbers the council acted on during its Aug. 17 meeting. The lowering of the appraised values resulted in changes to the (calculated tax rate),” he said.
During a previous meeting, the council voted unanimously to present a proposed fiscal year budget of $2,806,559.09 for adoption during a Sept. 21 council meeting.
The proposed budget is an increase over last year's total budget of $2,756,930.46, and “will raise less revenue from property taxes that last year's budget by an amount of $228.47, which is a 0.0319749% decrease from last year's budget,” Cottle said. “The property tax to be raised from new property to the tax roll this year is $1,125.27.”
