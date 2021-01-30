The Troup city council voted to upgrade its outdoor warning system at a cost of $46,000, financing the expense through Government Capital Corporation.
Currently the system runs off old software and there are issues with the ability to have the siren set off when needed. The siren can presently be set off only by dispatch, located in Tyler
“One day when I was trying to call in to set it off, I had problems getting cell phone service out to get it called to set it off,” said Gene Cottle, City Manager.
Cottle said this $5,000 unit automatically communicates with the national weather service and it’s much like Code Red, which automatically goes off if the are gets a tornado warning. This piece of equipment makes the storm sirens do the same thing.
“You still have the option of setting them off manually, if you want to, but I want to automate that process as much as we can,” Cottle said.
The approved upgrades will include new software and a duplicate control unit, allowing for the system to be activated from Troup.
An ordinance regulating golf carts within the city limits was tabled. Although voted on previously, it was brought before the council due to the previous version stating it was a draft.
After reviewing the ordinance, it was discovered wording was included that was not in accordance with what had previously been discussed and agreed upon. The ordinance will be adjusted and placed on a future agenda.
An ordinance adopted by council was in regards to encroachments and obstructions on highways, streets and alleys within Troup city limits was adopted by council.
The council authorized an order for General Election on Saturday, May 1. Positions open for election include mayor, an office currently held by Joe Carlyle and council Place 3 and 4, seats held by Brandi Barton and Chip Richardson, respectively.
In a related matter, council approved a joint municipal and Troup ISD board election to be administered by the Smith County Elections Administrator.
In December, Troup elected to purchase a truck from the city of Bullard in the amount of $1,500. The truck had not yet been paid for as Bullard requested a trade instead of cash. Bullard desired a dewatering container and was willing to pay $1,500 for the difference in value. As Troup has two dewatering containers and is not using one, council agreed to the transaction.
Other items approved by council included minutes from the previous meeting and the monthly financial report.
The monthly police report noted three arrests and four traffic citations issued along with 13 warnings. Departmental involvements included participation in the East Texas Fraternal Order of Police’s Blue Santa Program as well as the department serving as a collection site for the US Marine Toys for Tots program.
Eight out of 10 officers had received the first round COVID-19 vaccinations, with one electing not to receive the vaccination after a previous diagnosis.
The department also reported the loss of former Troup Officer Dakota Powell, who passed away in a motor vehicle accident.
Although not in the report, Cottle noted Frank Blake, who once served as a detective on the Troup police force, had recently passed away as well.
The city manager’s report indicated city engineers were still waiting for approvals on the design work for the wastewater treatment plant renovations project as this was necessary before the project could be submitted for bidding.
Troup is also awaiting the written contract from the Texas Department of Agriculture for the $500,000 grant for sidewalk improvements in downtown.
“They have been here and done the onsite inspection and that’s been a month because that was in last month’s report, so I sent TDA another request today to see where they stood on the contract,” Cottle said.
Both Kelly Johnston and John Odom are awaiting clearance from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to take their Class C Wastewater and Class C Water licenses, respectively.
In order to comply with TCEQ regulations, current operations are being overseen by Brian Johnson who holds Class A licenses for both Water and Wastewater.
Property tax collections were slower, according to the report, with $71,262.44 less collected in Dec. 2020 compared to the same month in 2019. However, collections for Jan. 2021 were about $32,000 more than January of last year.
The sales tax payment of $47,452.32 is the largest January sales tax payment in Troup’s history and is 42.05% larger than that of January 2020. It is the second consecutive month with a payment exceeding $47,000. The January payment is for retail sales in November 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.