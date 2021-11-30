The Jacksonville Dairy Queen, located at 607 E. Rusk, has closed its dining room due to damages caused by a truck crashing into the dining area of the building. The incident took place about 5:15 p.m. Friday night.
A couple traveling from Houston had stopped at the eatery and parked in the handicapped space near the building, according to Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams.
“While he was putting his shoes on, the vehicle was still in drive and he hit the wrong pedal or took his foot off the brake, drove through the wall and parked it in the middle of the dining area,” Williams said.
There were no injuries to those in the vehicle or the dining area, according to Williams.
While the Dairy Queen dining room will remain closed until repairs can be made, the drive through reopened Sunday, Nov. 28. Customers will continue to be served in the drive through during normal business hours.
