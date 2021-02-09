Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Periods of rain tapering to showers. Areas of freezing rain this morning. Thunder possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.