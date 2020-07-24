TS Hanna takes aim for Texas Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Hanna formed overnight Friday in the Gulf of Mexico and is now tracking towards the Central Texas Coast.
The storm is expected to make landfall on Saturday somewhere southwest of the Houston area and north of the Rio Grande Valley.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has reminded “Texans to remain vigilant and closely monitor weather conditions” going into the weekend.
Abbott added that he is preparing state resources to help communities cope with potential flooding.
Hanna is expected to drop 3-8 inches of rain in some areas of central and south Texas, according to the National Weather Service.
In southeast Texas 1-2 inches is expected, while afternoon thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday in East Texas.
