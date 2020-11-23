The Texas State Teachers association supports efforts by Texas legislatures to cancel STAAR testing for the 2020-2021 academic year.
STAAR, State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness, is the state’s student testing program, designed to measure what students have learned in each grade and determine if they are ready for the next grade.
“TSTA started calling for a suspension of STAAR testing in June because standardized testing should be the last priority for students, educators and policymakers during the middle of a deadly pandemic, which now is getting worse,” TSTA President Ovidia Molina said.
“Our students, educators and their families can’t afford the distraction of STAAR as they struggle to stay safe and continue to adjust to new methods of teaching and learning. As the legislators pointed out in their letter to the education commissioner, the Texas Education Agency and school districts should be focused not on testing, but on ‘providing high-quality public education with an emphasis on ensuring the health and safety of students and educators.’
Even under normal circumstances, STAAR exams waste millions of tax dollars, and that waste will be even more critical now that the state and school districts are suffering millions of dollars in lost revenue from the health emergency.”
The letter was signed by Representative Travis Clardy of District 11 which represents Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Rusk Counties.
The letter can be viewed in its entirety online at tsta.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/State-Reps-signed_STAAR-Letter-to-Morath.pdf.
