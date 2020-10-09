Editor’s Note: A Jacksonville resident has been reviewing movies for friends for several years and has offered to share his thoughts with Daily Progress readers. His reviews come in personal letters to his nick-named friend, Spud Nut. Our reviewer is Tater Tot, so consequently, the movies get ratings based on potatoes.
Spud Nut,
Tulsa (PG-13, 120 minutes) is a faith based movie about a super religious nine-year old girl who is a foster child placed in the care of a man who might be her birth father. A DNA test is ordered to confirm his biological relationship to her. The cute, blond haired girl named Tulsa is remarkably well played by Livi Birch. The foster dad, who might be the father, is played by Scott Proyer He also co-wrote and co-directed the picture. Even though the script has a soap opera quality type story, some of the events are supposed to be based on real events. The theme is the redemption of a lost soul by the faith and reform efforts of a determined little girl. Over time, after some conflicts, the pair develop a close relationship. Be sure to bring some Kleenex with you because along with the laughs and the inspirations there are some sad moments too. This film is geared for church groups mostly, and might be worth a two potato rating for other audiences.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.