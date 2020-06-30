TWC, again, suspends job searches for those collecting unemployment benefits

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) on Tuesday said that it is suspending a plan that would require those individuals who are receiving unemployment benefits to take part in weekly work searches.
Normally the TWC requires those receiving unemployment benefits to actively search for a new job each week that they request unemployment benefits.
The TWC had suspended the work search mandate earlier this year when stay-at-home orders were initiated, and the state was dealing with a weak overall economy.
As the Texas economy begin to slowly reopen in mid June, TWC officials made the decisions to resume work searches beginning on July 6. At least three work searches were to be required each week in order for someone to retain their unemployment benefits.
But with the recent spike in the number of new virus cases and hospitalizations in the state, along with Governor Greg Abbott's dialing back the reopen Texas efforts, the TWC has made the decision to hold off on requiring work searches until further notice.
TWC officials are expected to closely monitor the situation and make another decision on how to proceed in late July.
