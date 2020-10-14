TWC will require those on unemployment to search for jobs beginning in Nov.

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) announced on Tuesday that it will, once again, be requiring those that are receiving unemployment benefits to actively search for a job.
This will be effective November 1.
The requirement, which is a federal requirement, was suspended for six months in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the TWC, state residents that are receiving unemployment benefits will need to complete a certain number of work searches on a specific date that can be found in their search notification document.
TWC figures indicate that there are nearly 700.000 available jobs in Texas (WorkINTexas.com).
The exceptions are people who are furloughed and are expected to return to work within 12 weeks after being laid off and those that are self employed and expect to re-open their business soon.
